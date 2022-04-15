Ghana Red Cross Society to support tidal wave victims

Mr. Jonathan Hope, Disaster Manager of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), said the Society was taking the necessary measures to support victims of the tidal waves with temporary shelter kits.

He said finding lasting solutions to the problem required a collective effort and, therefore, appealed to the citizens to support the Government in addressing the situation.

Mr. Hope made the disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, after visiting the areas affected by the recent tidal waves following a situational report received.

He said an assessment conducted by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) showed that a total of 55 households, 85 structures and 225 persons were affected in the recent tidal wave disaster.

The Disaster Manager said the GRCS would provide 60 shelter kits to support the victims to meet their immediate shelter needs and to alleviate their suffering.

Mr. Hope said the team that visited the affected communities met with the Municipal Chief Executive of the area and that a place had been located for the establishment of the shelters.

He said shelters would be provided to the victims before or during the Easter break and urged the victims to exercise patience as the Government took the necessary actions to get a permanent place for them.

The Disaster Manager implored people living within the area to heed the advice of experts and relocate to safer ground to avoid being victims of further occurrences.

The scene of people living in church and school buildings is not pleasant, he said, and called on individuals, philanthropists, and benevolent organisations to support in addressing the situation to relieve the affected persons.

Mr. Gershon Dzokoto, the Volta Regional Director of the GRCS, said one shelter kit could accommodate five people and was hopeful that the 60 kits would help curb the immediate shelter problems faced by all the victims.