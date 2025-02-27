Ghana Reform Forum Urges Scrapping Council of State, Separation of Parliamentary and Ministerial Roles

A local government reform forum held in Sunyani has strongly advocated for the abolition of Council of State elections, arguing that the institution has lost its relevance in governance.

Participants at the forum, organized by CDD-Ghana, expressed concerns that the election of Council of State members has become highly competitive and monetized, resembling parliamentary elections where aspirants spend substantial amounts of money to secure positions.

They noted that despite the significant resources invested in these elections, the impact of the Council of State on governance remains largely unfelt by the majority of Ghanaians.

According to the forum participants, the Council’s primary role—advising the government—is not well understood by the public, as there is little clarity on whether its recommendations are binding.

Many expressed the view that the Council members are more visible enjoying state privileges than making meaningful contributions to national development.

In addition to calling for the abolition of the Council of State elections, the forum also proposed that Members of Parliament should not be appointed as ministers.

Participants argued that such a move would allow MPs to focus solely on their legislative duties, thereby strengthening Parliament’s oversight role and ensuring a more effective governance structure.

The forum brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from academia, pensioner groups, youth organizations, the media, civil society organizations, women’s groups, persons with disabilities, and traditional leaders.

The discussions highlighted the need for reforms aimed at enhancing governance efficiency and promoting accountability in Ghana’s democratic system.