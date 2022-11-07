Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives supports ailing members

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has supported eight members battling some health conditions with a cash donation from their health Fund.

The beneficiaries received cheques totaling GH¢200,000. 00

They had been in good standing with regards to their financial commitment to the Association and whose medical conditions were not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr Prince Opuni Frimpong, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, GRNMA, who presented the cheques on behalf of the National President, Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, said, the kind gesture was to cater for their medical expenses in the current state of the economy, where people’s finances had been overstretched.

Mr. Opuni Frimpong said: “The leadership of the Association is truly concerned about the welfare of members across the country, we put their welfare issues ahead of any.”

Madam Kafui Yawa Atutornu, who was the biggest beneficiary had a cheque for GHS 60,000.00 to help pay for her kidney dialysis treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Col. Seth Attoh, Commanding Officer at the 37 Military Hospital, who received the cheque on behalf of Madam Atutornu, commended the Association for supporting their own, adding that it would ease the financial burden on the patient and the family.

The other beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the gesture and called on all nurses and midwives to join the association, adding that they would never regret their decision.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association established a Health Fund three years ago to cater for the health needs of all members beyond the scope of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr. Opuni Frimpong was accompanied by Mr Solomon Ajao Secretary, GRNMA, Greater Accra; Mr Kofi Adams, Deputy Secretary Greater Accra, and other Regional Executives.