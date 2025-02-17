Ghana Reinstates Parent-Teacher Associations to Strengthen Public Schools

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced on Tuesday the official reintroduction of Parents-Teacher Associations (PTAs) into the management of public schools, framing the move as a critical step toward improving educational outcomes nationwide.

The policy shift, unveiled during the launch of the Okaikwei South Public Schools renovation initiative, signals a return to community-driven collaboration in Ghana’s education system.

Speaking to stakeholders at the event, Iddrisu emphasized the government’s belief that PTAs will bridge gaps between schools and families, fostering accountability and shared responsibility. “Under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, we are revitalizing the role of parents and teachers as partners in shaping quality education,” he stated. “This collaboration is essential to cultivating the skilled workforce Ghana needs to thrive.”

The decision revives a longstanding tradition of PTAs, which had seen reduced influence in recent years. Historically, these associations played a role in fundraising, infrastructure support, and addressing student welfare. Critics, however, had raised concerns about uneven implementation, with some PTAs accused of imposing financial burdens on low-income families. The Minister did not address these past challenges directly but stressed that the renewed framework would prioritize “inclusive participation” without elaborating on safeguards.

Education analysts have welcomed the move as timely. With Ghana’s public schools grappling with overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and lagging literacy rates, PTAs could mobilize grassroots support for localized solutions. “Parents are a untapped resource,” said Ama Serwah, an Accra-based education advocate. “When schools and families align, students benefit. But transparency will be key—communities need clarity on how funds are used and how decisions are made.”

The announcement coincides with broader efforts to overhaul Ghana’s education sector, including the Okaikwei South upgrade project, which aims to renovate 15 schools in the district. While infrastructure improvements are tangible, the success of PTAs may hinge on cultural shifts. For decades, parental involvement in public schools has often been passive, limited to attending occasional meetings. Revitalizing PTAs could require training for both parents and administrators to foster meaningful engagement.

As the policy rolls out, observers will monitor its impact on learning outcomes. For now, the government’s message is clear: rebuilding Ghana’s education system demands not just bricks and books, but the collective commitment of those it serves.