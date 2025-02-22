Ghana Reinsurance Seminar Tackles Rising Risks in Global Infrastructure Projects

Ghana Reinsurance Company PLC (Ghana Re) has launched its 19th Annual International Insurance Seminar in Ho, Volta Region, drawing industry experts from 13 African nations and the Middle East to address the mounting complexities of engineering insurance.

The weeklong event, themed “The Evolving Landscape of Engineering Insurance – the Reinsurance Perspective,” underscores Africa’s urgent need to bolster technical underwriting capacity as infrastructure development surges across the continent.

With 72 participants—43 from Ghana and others from Liberia, Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria, and as far as Jordan and the UAE—the seminar highlights Ghana Re’s growing influence in shaping risk management strategies for large-scale projects. Dr. Kwaku Appietu-Ankrah, General Manager of Technical Operations at Ghana Re, opened the event by stressing the “critical junction” faced by insurers amid rapid technological advances and sprawling infrastructure initiatives. “Engineering projects today are riskier than ever,” he noted, citing innovations like AI-driven construction and mega-dams that demand precise risk assessment. “Without prudent reinsurance, these ventures could destabilize entire economies.”

Why Engineering Insurance Matters



Engineering insurance covers high-stakes projects—from power plants to highways—against delays, accidents, and cost overruns. As African nations ramp up infrastructure spending to meet urbanization and energy demands, reinsurers like Ghana Re act as financial buffers, absorbing catastrophic losses that could cripple primary insurers. The seminar’s focus on policies like Contractors All Risks and Erection All Risks reflects the sector’s scramble to adapt to projects that now routinely exceed $1 billion in scale.

Dr. Appietu-Ankrah warned that traditional underwriting models are outdated for modern engineering marvels. “A single flaw in a bridge’s design or a cyberattack on a smart grid can cascade into billions in losses,” he said. “Reinsurers must innovate or become obsolete.” Ghana Re’s push for tighter policy wording and claims management protocols aims to address ambiguities that often lead to disputes, such as unclear “stand-still clauses” that delay payouts during legal battles.

Africa’s Reinsurance Gap



Despite hosting some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Africa retains less than 2% of global reinsurance premiums, leaving many projects underprotected. Ghana Re, a state-owned firm, has emerged as a regional leader, retaining 40% of its risk portfolio domestically while partnering with global reinsurers to share exposure. Augustine Joy Quainoo, a Ghana Re risk engineer, emphasized the need for African-led solutions: “Foreign reinsurers often lack on-ground expertise. We understand the seismic risks in the Rift Valley or the flood patterns in the Volta Basin better than anyone.”

The seminar also spotlights workforce development. Jonathan Kwame Kwakye, Head of International Operations at Ghana Re, noted that only 12% of African insurers specialize in engineering—a skills gap the event seeks to narrow through workshops led by veterans with decades of experience.

As climate change and geopolitical instability amplify project risks, Ghana Re’s seminar signals a strategic shift toward proactive risk engineering. For nations like Kenya and Ethiopia, where dam collapses and railway delays have sparked financial crises, robust reinsurance could mean the difference between economic resilience and ruin. Yet challenges linger: corruption in procurement, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and currency volatility still deter foreign reinsurers from deeper African engagement.

With the seminar concluding this weekend, Ghana Re aims to cement its role as a bridge between global reinsurance giants and Africa’s booming infrastructure sector. The stakes are high—but so are the rewards for economies betting on sustainable growth.