The Ministry of Education (MOE) has released an amount of Gh¢125,998,145.00 to the Buffer Stock Company and Headmasters of Senior High Schools for the payment of perishable food items for the school feeding programme across the country.

Out of the total amount paid on May 14, 2021, Gh¢83, 184,673.00 was released to the Buffer Stock Company while Gh¢42, 813,472.00 went to the Headmasters of SHSs for the second semester.

This was contained in a press release signed by Mr Benjamin Kofi Gyasi, Chief Director, MOE and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said on April 28, 2021, a total amount of Gh¢102, 350,871.20 was paid to the Buffer Stock Company and Headmasters for the first semester.

“The Ministry is, therefore, assuring all parents and other stakeholders once again that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative is not under stress as was being peddled around by some people for reasons best known to them,” it said.

