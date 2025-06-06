Ghana Renews Sampa Township Curfew Amid Security Concerns

The Ghanaian Interior Ministry has renewed the existing curfew in Sampa Township, located within the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The daily restrictions, effective Thursday, June 5, 2025, mandate residents remain indoors between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am. Minister for the Interior Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak formalized the renewal via Executive Instrument, acting upon the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council.

A formal statement issued by the Ministry urged local leaders and citizens to maintain calm. It specifically called upon Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents to “exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them” and to pursue non-violent methods for addressing grievances to ensure ongoing peace in Sampa Township.

Concurrently, the Ministry declared a total ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons by any person within the township area during the curfew period. The statement emphasized that individuals found violating this weapons ban will face arrest and prosecution.

This extension of the nightly curfew underscores the government’s continued focus on stability in the region, maintaining security measures previously deemed necessary for Sampa Township.