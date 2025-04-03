Ghana Repeals E-Levy in Response to Overwhelming Public Opposition

Ghana’s government has abolished the controversial electronic transactions levy (e-levy), fulfilling a major campaign promise and aligning with widespread public sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections.

President John Mahama signed the repeal into law on Wednesday alongside the removal of an emissions tax and betting tax, marking a pivotal shift in fiscal policy under the new administration.

The decision follows Afrobarometer’s August 2024 survey, which revealed 79% of Ghanaians opposed the e-levy, citing concerns over its disproportionate impact on low-income citizens and skepticism about revenue management. Introduced in May 2022 to broaden tax revenue, the 1.5% charge on mobile money transactions faced immediate backlash, with 76% of respondents in 2022 deeming it a “bad idea” due to increased financial strain on ordinary citizens.

While the e-levy drew fierce criticism, the same survey showed strong support for other government initiatives: 85% endorsed free senior high school (SHS), 81% backed agricultural programs like “Planting for Food and Jobs,” and 71% favored the industrialization-focused “One District, One Factory” policy. Opposition to the e-levy cut across demographics, peaking among men (83%), youth (83%), the poorest citizens (86%), and those with post-secondary education (87%).

Public distrust in the levy’s implementation also ran deep. In 2022, 51% of Ghanaians said they had “no confidence at all” that revenues would fund development projects, while 24% expressed limited faith.

The repeal underscores the government’s responsiveness to voter priorities in a nation where mobile money transactions surged to GH¢1.2 trillion ($99 billion) in 2023. However, analysts warn the move risks widening Ghana’s budget deficit, projected at 6.4% of GDP for 2025. Finance Minister Dr. Nii Mante has pledged to offset losses through improved tax compliance and digital revenue streams, though specifics remain undisclosed.

Afrobarometer’s data, collected through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults, highlights a broader African trend of citizens demanding accountability in taxation. Ghana’s decision mirrors Kenya’s 2023 reversal of a similar mobile money tax after public protests.

The e-levy’s abolition delivers a win for Mahama’s administration but raises questions about sustaining social programs like free SHS, which consumes 15% of the education budget. With Ghana’s public debt at 72% of GDP, the government faces pressure to balance popular mandates with fiscal stability.

As Accra navigates these challenges, the repeal signals a democratic responsiveness rare in an era of global austerity. Yet its long-term success hinges on transparent alternatives that reconcile economic recovery with equitable growth—a test as critical as the policy itself.