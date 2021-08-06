Ghana reports African swine fever outbreak

Ghana has recorded an outbreak of African swine fever in some parts of the country, said a senior official Thursday.

Patrick Abakeh, director of the Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, told Xinhua that the department had received confirmed reports from its field officers about the outbreak.

“I can confirm there is African swine fever in the country. We have just confirmed it and are putting our report together to address the public,” said Abakeh, without giving further details.

Farmers in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality near Accra, the national capital, told the media Thursday that 500 pigs had succumbed to the outbreak in their enclave alone.

Pig production is a booming industry in Ghana as pork consumption is on the rise in the country and more people have taken to pig farming to serve the growing demand for pork. Enditem