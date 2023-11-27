Ghana Represented At 13th African Archery Championships

Ghana was for the first time represented in archery at the 13 African Archery Championships by UK-based Ben Shardow.

The 13th African Archery Championships LOC, WAAf announced that Nabeul was ready to welcome all African delegations to the African Championships and CQT.

The 13th African Archery Championships and Continental Qualifier for Paris 2024 was held in Nabeul, Tunisia during 8-12 November 2023 with confirmed participation of (96) athletes and (32) Official and Guests representing (20) African Member Association.

An Olympic Solidarity Youth Training Camp was held before the start of the competition during 4-7 November 2023 to support the Athletes’ performance before joining the tournament, this camp includes (23) athletes and coaches from (9) African Member Associations under the supervision of WA Consultant Pascal COLMAIRE.

The athletes competed to gain the quota for Africa of (1) Mixed Team plus (2) individual Women and (2) individual Men. They will be African Archery Ambassadors to the Paris Olympic Games 2024.