Ghana has rescued 611 victims of human trafficking since 2019, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Cynthia Maamle Morrison disclosed here on Wednesday.

Out of the number, she said 200 were children and 411 adults, being recruited, transported, or being traded in within the country, or for trans-border trafficking.

Addressing the media, the minister said the government had also sheltered the rescued victims and facilitated the processes to reunite them with their families.

Ghana is among the second tier countries on the human trafficking index. It means even though they are making some efforts in that direction, these second-tier countries have not yet met the minimum standard of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000.

“The government has released an amount of one million Ghana Cedis (173,054 U.S.dollars) to support the fight against the menace,” the minister said. Enditem