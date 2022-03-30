Ghana returns to FIFA World Cup

Ghana make a return to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 after the country missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.

The Black Stars secured their fourth World Cup appearance, having participated in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address to Ghana’s Parliament Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the legislators and Ghanaians to join him in saluting the Black Stars for their qualification to the world football showpiece.

“Mr. Speaker, permit me to salute the Black Stars of Ghana who, against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Abuja yesterday, managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Let us give them three cheers,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The entire country has been in a celebratory mood with all commending the feat achieved by the Black Stars.

The team qualified for their fourth World Cup after edging out Nigeria on away goals following a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

The two sides had drawn 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last Friday and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress to Qatar 2022.

Despite playing away to a packed stadium with 60,000 home fans, Arsenal midfielder and Ghana captain Thomas Partey silenced the home fans with a sleek shot from the edge of the box, beating Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho in the 11th minute.

Nigeria fought to get level and they did so in the 22nd minute from a penalty awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

The home team had a goal scored in the 34th minute disallowed after Victor Osimhen was offside.

In the second half, the Black Stars managed to soak up the pressure from Nigeria and saw out the result after 90 minutes.

Ghana had begun their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign by topping Group G ahead of South Africa, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe with 13 points, before reaching the playoff with Nigeria. Enditem