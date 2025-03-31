Ghana Revenue Authority Appoints New Customs Commissioner

Ghana’s Customs Division has ushered in a new leadership era with the appointment of Brigadier General Glover Ashong Annan as Commissioner, succeeding Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorongo during a formal handover ceremony in Accra.

The transition underscores the agency’s focus on enhancing revenue mobilization amid economic challenges.

Outgoing Commissioner Ayorongo, who led the division for three years, thanked staff for their support and urged unity under his successor. “The work we have done together has laid a foundation for greater efficiency. I trust you will extend the same dedication to Brigadier General Annan,” he said.

Annan, a career military officer, pledged to prioritize professionalism and innovation to meet Ghana’s domestic revenue targets. “Our nation’s development depends on our ability to mobilize resources internally,” he stated, referencing reduced access to international funding. “We must look inward, leveraging teamwork and technology to transform this division into a globally respected institution.”

He emphasized collaboration with Finance Minister and GRA Commissioner-General to streamline operations and curb revenue leaks. Ghana faces mounting fiscal pressures, with customs contributing approximately 30% of national tax revenue.

Annan’s appointment comes as Ghana navigates debt restructuring and aims to boost tax compliance under a $3 billion International Monetary Fund program. The Customs Division has faced criticism in recent years over smuggling and border inefficiencies, though reforms under Ayorongo saw a 15% year-on-year revenue increase in 2023.

The new commissioner hinted at modernizing surveillance systems and deepening regional partnerships to combat illicit trade. “Every missed revenue opportunity slows our progress,” he said. “We will pursue transparency and accountability at all levels.”

Staff at the ceremony unanimously endorsed Annan’s vision, committing to strengthened enforcement and taxpayer engagement. The leadership shift signals continuity in the GRA’s strategy to anchor fiscal stability through customs modernization, a critical pillar in Ghana’s post-pandemic recovery efforts.