Ghana Revenue Authority Denies Vehicle Auction Claims, Warns of Fake Circular

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged vehicle auction scheduled for December 28, 2024.

A circular bearing the name of GRA’s current Commissioner-General, Julie Essiam, and purportedly signed by the former Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, claimed that GRA would auction vehicles at one of its port sites in Accra, asking interested parties to pay a registration fee of GHS 2,500 via mobile wallet.

In response, GRA issued a statement labeling the media release as “FAKE” and categorically rejected any such auction. The authority clarified that the document was not legitimate, pointing out discrepancies such as the signature of a former commissioner on a release supposedly issued by the current leadership. It further explained that the standard auction process followed by GRA’s Customs Division does not involve registration fees as suggested in the fraudulent circular.

GRA urged the public to refrain from making any payments in connection with the fake release and advised individuals to verify any GRA auction information directly through official channels. The public can reach out to the GRA via email at info@gra.gov.gh or WhatsApp at 0552990000 or 0200631664 for accurate details.

The Authority also cautioned the public to be vigilant and ensure they are dealing with legitimate sources before participating in any auction events.