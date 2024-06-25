GRA Faces Backlash Over Questionable ITAS Deal with Indian Firm

The Ghana Revenue Authority Workers Union (GRAWU) has raised serious concerns about the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) contract Commissioner General Julie Essiam awarded to the Indian company Tata Consultancy Services without due process.

The controversy surrounds allegations of unilateral decision-making and lack of transparency in the contract’s execution.

Inside the Ghana Revenue Authority, employees are grappling with concerns about the financial implications of the ITAS contract. This unease is particularly pronounced given former Commissioner General Rev. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah’s previous warnings about budgetary constraints. There are also worries about the impact on existing GRA personnel if new staff are recruited for the ITAS implementation.

The contentious contract involving Tata Consultancy Services and its local partner IPMC has stirred controversy, particularly after Essiam’s direct involvement in its approval, which bypassed established procurement chafinalized oversight mechanisms, raising concerns about the fairness of the process.

Techfocus24, a local media outlet, reported that despite clear objections and procedural irregularities noted by the GRA Board, Public Procurement Authority (PPA), and Central Tender Review Committee (CTRC), Essiam proceeded with the contract. This move has sparked internal dissent within GRA, with concerns that the deal favours foreign interests over competent local providers, adding weight to the controversy.

Moreover, earlier attempts to cancel the ITAS contract in January 2024 under the previous administration were allegedly overridden, further scrutinizing the contract’s legitimacy and its implications for Ghana’s national interests.

Critics argue that awarding such a critical national contract to an international entity like Tata Consultancy Services raises data security concerns, as a foreign company could access Ghanaian taxpayer information.

In response to mounting pressure and the public’s right to know, Techfocus24 has initiated a Right to Information (RTI) request to obtain a copy of the contract and proof of PPA approval, highlighting efforts to uncover details surrounding the controversial ITAS deal.

Efforts to reach Commissioner General Julie Essiam for comment have been unsuccessful, underscoring the intensifying scrutiny and public interest in the matter.

The unfolding controversy underscores broader issues of governance, procurement transparency, and a potential threat to national sovereignty in managing critical technological infrastructure for revenue mob mobilization in Ghana.