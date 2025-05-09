Ghana Revenue Authority Pursues Ambitious Tax Reform Agenda

The Ghana Revenue Authority has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to strengthen tax collection and compliance, targeting a record GH¢200 billion in revenue for 2025.

Acting Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong outlined the plan during a recent public forum, emphasizing technological integration and institutional collaboration as key drivers of the initiative.

Central to the GRA’s approach is expanding the tax base through advanced data analytics. The authority is integrating systems with the Registrar of Companies and Social Security to identify non-compliant businesses and individuals. “We’re matching business registrations with tax obligations and analyzing informal sector transactions through mobile money data,” Sarpong explained. The strategy aims to bring more taxpayers into the formal system while improving enforcement capabilities.

The revenue targets represent a significant escalation, with plans to collect GH¢360 billion annually by 2028. Achieving these goals would elevate Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio from 13.8% to between 17-18%, closer to the African average. The ‘360 by 28’ campaign forms part of government efforts to reduce fiscal deficits and strengthen domestic revenue mobilization.

Alongside enforcement measures, the GRA is implementing business-friendly reforms to encourage voluntary compliance. Digital transformation of tax administration features prominently, with new online platforms designed to simplify filing and payment processes. “We’re creating systems that serve taxpayers as customers,” Sarpong noted, highlighting efforts to build trust through transparent operations.

The dual focus on enforcement and service improvement reflects broader trends in tax administration across developing economies. As Ghana pursues its economic reset agenda, the success of these measures will depend on balancing revenue generation with taxpayer satisfaction. Early indicators suggest the technological approach may yield results, though challenges remain in formalizing Ghana’s large informal sector and maintaining compliance momentum during economic recovery.