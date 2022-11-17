Ghana Revenue Authority staff hold Remembrance Service for departed officers

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in collaboration with the Retired Customs Officers Association (RECOA), has held a remembrance service for gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Held at the forecourt of the headquarters of the GRA-Customs Division, the ceremony brought together members of RECOA and serving officers to commemorate the day.

Wreaths were laid to celebrate the fallen officers for their dedication and commitment to the Authority and the nation as a whole.

Ms Julie Essiam, the Commissioner in Charge of Support Services at GRA, laid the first wreath on behalf of the families of the late officers.

Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, Acting Commissioner, GRA- Customs Division, laid the second wreath on behalf of departed serving officers.

Mr Ernest Samuel Ackwerh, President of ROCOA, laid the final wreath for all departed officers.

The solemn ceremony witnessed the sounding of the last post and a two-minute moment of silence for the departed officers.

In a sermon, Very Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, Former Moderator, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, reflecting on the theme: “Is Life a Burden?” urged the officers to develop an attitude of humility and repentance by learning from King Solomon in the scriptures.

He said it was important to honour officers who have dedicated their lives to serving humanity to motivate others to follow suit.

“An officer will not take a bribe if he knows that his services will be honoured and celebrated. A nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for,” he said.

He admonished the officers to acknowledge God in their daily activities, saying, “Life will be difficult or a burden if you choose to live without God.”

Ms Essiam commended ROCOA for organizing the event and stated that the service was not only solemn but also a day to remember the good values of the departed officers.

She pledged to ensure that the day would be institutionalized as an annual programme for the Authority.

Alhaji Iddisah said the laying of the wreaths should remind the officers to learn from the legacies of the departed officers.

Mr Ackwerh appealed to the serving officers to join the association when they retire and expressed their willingness to mentor them for the growth of the Authority.

The association was inaugurated in 2008 to bring retired officers together to promote peace, harmony, and the welfare of members.