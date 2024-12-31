Ghana Revenue Authority Storms Global InfoAnalytics Office for Tax Review, Finds No Irregularities

Officials from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) recently visited the office of Global InfoAnalytics, a private research consultancy firm based in Accra, to conduct a review of the company’s tax records.

The company, founded in 2019, has garnered attention for its accurate electoral predictions, particularly regarding the 2024 elections.

The GRA officers arrived at the Haatso office of the Mussa-Dankwah-led firm to examine the company’s financial records and ensure compliance with tax regulations. After several hours of questioning and document examination, the GRA officers left without finding any discrepancies or tax violations, as confirmed by Mussa Dankwah, the company’s CEO.

Global InfoAnalytics is an independent research company known for utilizing sophisticated technologies and methods to provide data-driven analysis and strategic counsel to its clients. The firm gained national prominence for its pre-election polling in 2024, where it predicted that former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would lead Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The October 2024 poll, conducted with 1,969 respondents from all 16 regions of Ghana, indicated Mahama at 53.1% and Bawumia at 39%, with a margin of error of 2.74% and a confidence level of 95%.

As the actual results of the 2024 elections showed, Mahama secured over 56% of the vote, while Bawumia garnered 41%, leaving some constituencies’ results still to be counted. Despite the GRA’s inquiry, Global InfoAnalytics has reported no irregularities in its financial dealings, suggesting that the tax review did not uncover any issues of non-compliance.

The visit by the GRA has drawn attention, given Global InfoAnalytics’ growing influence and reputation in the political research sphere, particularly as the firm has been credited with accurately predicting key political outcomes in recent elections. As tax compliance remains a critical issue for businesses in Ghana, the case of Global InfoAnalytics highlights the scrutiny that private firms, particularly those with high public visibility, may face from regulatory authorities.