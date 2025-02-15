Ghana Revives Free Fertilizer Program to Boost Cocoa Sector Amid Challenges

As Ghana marks its annual Chocolate Day, the government has unveiled plans to rejuvenate the nation’s struggling cocoa industry, a cornerstone of its agricultural economy.

Trade and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare announced the revival of a suspended free fertilizer distribution program, framing it as a critical step to alleviate financial pressures on farmers and reverse declining yields.

“High input costs have pushed many farmers to the brink,” Adjare stated during a press briefing in Accra. “Restoring free fertilizer access will directly tackle this burden and empower growers to focus on productivity.” The initiative, which previously lapsed due to funding gaps, aims to counter a recent slump in cocoa output. Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, has faced erratic harvests linked to climate shifts, aging farms, and rising production costs.

The Minister also addressed systemic hurdles, pledging to streamline payments to farmers to curb cross-border smuggling. Delayed compensation, she acknowledged, has driven some growers to sell beans illegally to neighboring countries offering quicker cash. “Timely payments will remove the temptation to smuggle,” Adjare emphasized, though she did not specify timelines for resolving longstanding payment delays.

In a push to maximize profits from Ghana’s cocoa, officials urged private investors to prioritize local processing over raw bean exports. Less than 30% of Ghana’s cocoa is currently processed domestically, limiting revenue and job creation. “Exporting chocolate bars earns far more than shipping raw beans,” Adjare noted, reiterating a years-long government goal that has seen uneven progress.

Illegal mining, or galamsey, emerged as another key concern, with Adjare vowing “zero tolerance” for the practice, which has poisoned waterways and destroyed fertile cocoa land. While past crackdowns have yielded minimal results, the Minister insisted renewed anti-mining task forces would safeguard farms.

Industry groups cautiously welcomed the announcements but stressed urgency in execution. “Farmers need fertilizers before the next planting season, not promises,” said Kwame Asare, a spokesperson for the Ghana Cocoa Farmers’ Association. Others highlighted unresolved issues, including meager farmgate prices and youth abandonment of cocoa farming.

The policy push coincides with growing pressure on Ghana’s cocoa sector, which supports nearly 800,000 families. Global cocoa prices recently hit record highs, yet local farmers have yet to benefit fully due to production constraints. As climate change and global demand reshape the industry, analysts say Ghana’s ability to modernize farming and add value to its beans will determine its future as a cocoa powerhouse.