Ghana revives Qatar 2022 WC qualification with win over Zimbabwe

The Black Stars of Ghana revived their Qatar FIFA 2022 world cup qualification with an emphatic 3-1 win over the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium over the weekend.

Having suffered a defeat to South Africa last month, the Black Stars were determined to pick all three points against the Warriors.

The Black Stars started on a good note attacking from all directions. Their efforts were paid off as Ajax star Mohammed Kudus scored in the 5th minute to give the home team an early lead.

Ghana continued to pile pressure on the visitors but wasted several scoring opportunities that came their way.

The Zimbabweans were able to contain the pressure from Ghana and also started making incursions to the defense of the home team but not much was produced till half time.

Zimbabwe began the second half quite well and was awarded a penalty which was expertly converted by their captain Knowledge Musona in the 48th minute.

The Black Stars did not relent in their efforts and an individual play by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey gave the home team the second goal in the 66th minute.

With the fans solidly behind them, the Black Stars continued to work hard till Andre Ayew scored from a header to seal victory for the home team.

With the win, Ghana sits second at Group G with six points behind South Africa who has seven points while Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are third and fourth with three points and one point respectively.