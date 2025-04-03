Ghana Revives Road Tolls with Digital Overhaul to Spur Investment

Ghana’s reintroduction of road tolls through a digitized collection system aims to rekindle private sector participation in infrastructure development, countering the fallout from their abrupt removal in 2021.

The move, framed as a pivot toward sustainable financing, seeks to leverage technology to curb revenue leaks, ease congestion, and restore investor confidence in public-private partnerships (PPPs).

In 2021, the government’s decision to scrap tolls drew sharp criticism from industry experts, including Michael Cobblah, CEO of investment advisory firm C-NERGY Ghana Limited. At the time, Cobblah warned that eliminating tolls undermined Ghana’s PPP framework, which relies on user fees to attract private capital for road projects. “Disincentivizing private participation contradicts the very PPP Law designed to court such investment,” he argued, noting that toll-funded models are widely used globally to finance highways in France, Italy, and Spain.

The new system, anchored on an electronic pass (e-pass) for high-traffic corridors, promises efficiency gains by allowing drivers to choose between tolled express routes and free, congested alternatives. Advanced features like time-based pricing—varying fees during peak and off-peak hours—aim to optimize traffic flow. Authorities say digitization will address past grievances, including manual collection bottlenecks and corruption, while generating reliable revenue for road maintenance and expansion.

The 2021 toll abolition had spooked investors, creating uncertainty in Ghana’s infrastructure sector. PPP-driven projects stalled as private firms questioned the viability of recouping investments without user fees. The reversal signals a strategic shift, aligning Ghana with African peers like Nigeria and Kenya, where private toll roads are increasingly deployed to tackle urban congestion amid strained public budgets.

C-NERGY had earlier proposed an e-tolling model to balance equity and efficiency, arguing that optional toll lanes would cater to time-sensitive drivers while preserving free access for others. The firm emphasized that transparent procurement and competitive bidding would be critical to ensuring fairness and attracting credible operators.

Ghana’s transport ministry has not disclosed toll rates or a rollout timeline but insists the initiative will prioritize accountability. Analysts say success hinges on maintaining toll affordability and reinvesting revenues into road upgrades—a challenge in a nation where public trust in toll systems remains fragile.

If executed effectively, the digitized tolls could position Ghana as a regional pioneer in blending technology with PPPs, unlocking private capital to close its $2 billion annual infrastructure deficit. For now, the policy marks a high-stakes bid to harmonize fiscal pragmatism with equitable growth.