Ghana Rises in Africa Digital News Rankings

SquirrelPR, Africa’s leading PR management software, has released its much-anticipated RANKED2025 report, which highlights the growing influence and reach of digital news platforms across the continent.

The report focused on five major African markets Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa and recorded more than 4 billion visits to these digital outlets in 2024. GhanaWeb, the country’s prominent news portal, earned a top-tier position by recording over 100 million annual visits, signaling Ghana’s rising prominence in shaping narratives both locally and within its expansive diaspora.

The report categorizes platforms into four content verticals, News and Public Affairs, Business and Financial News, Technology News, and Entertainment and Lifestyle, allowing for a nuanced analysis of audience engagement and market reach. Alongside GhanaWeb, Tier 1 platforms include Egypt’s Youm7, South Africa’s News24, Kenya’s Daily Nation, and Nigeria’s Vanguard Online. Social media engagement was also identified as a critical factor, with platforms that successfully leverage these channels enjoying higher visibility and influence in the evolving digital landscape.

The findings provide valuable insights for public relations professionals and media strategists who are looking to target campaigns and optimize their messaging. By aligning communication strategies with the traffic and engagement trends outlined in the report, stakeholders can better navigate the fast-changing environment of digital journalism and tailor their approaches to meet the demands of diverse audiences. “This report is not just about rankings – it is about reshaping how we understand influence and how we communicate across borders,” said James Ezechukwu, co-founder of SquirrelPR, during the official launch in Lagos, Nigeria.

While the report presents a data-driven overview of current trends, it also offers a subtle reminder of the evolving dynamics in digital news consumption. The seamless integration of audience insights with strategic recommendations underscores the broader transformation underway in Africa’s media ecosystem, with Ghana emerging as a key force in this transition. The analysis not only highlights GhanaWeb’s success but also reflects a wider shift toward more engaged, platform-specific content that serves an increasingly diverse audience.