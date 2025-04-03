Ghana Rises to 76th in FIFA Rankings After World Cup Qualifier Wins

Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, climbed one spot to 76th in FIFA’s latest global rankings released this week, marking their first upward movement since July 2024.

The improvement follows back-to-back victories against Chad and Madagascar in March’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, their first competitive wins since defeating the Central African Republic in June 2024.

The team had held 77th place since November 2024, a position that dipped sharply after a turbulent period marked by inconsistent performances. Their recent results lifted them above Israel, which fell two places. Ghana now ranks 14th among African nations, trailing continental leaders Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria.

Globally, Argentina retained top position after decisive wins over Uruguay (1-0) and Brazil (4-1) in recent friendlies. Spain climbed to second, overtaking France following Les Bleus’ 2-1 loss to Croatia. England and Brazil round out the top five.

Ghana’s modest ranking rise underscores the challenges facing the four-time African champions, who have struggled to regain prominence since reaching the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010. While the victories over Chad and Madagascar provided respite, the team’s broader trajectory remains uncertain. A disjointed qualifying campaign for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, coupled with frequent managerial changes, has eroded consistency.

The Black Stars’ FIFA standing also reflects Africa’s competitive landscape, where nations like Algeria and Egypt have similarly fluctuated amid tight qualification races. With World Cup qualifying resuming in June, Ghana’s federation faces pressure to stabilize the squad and address defensive vulnerabilities exposed in recent matches. Success in upcoming fixtures against Mali and the Central African Republic could prove pivotal—not only for rankings but for reigniting faith in a team once synonymous with continental dominance.