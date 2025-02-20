Ghana Risks Losing Critical Talent Amid Unjust Dismissals

Former Vice-President Dr. Bawumia has issued a stark warning that Ghana could lose many of its skilled professionals if the current trend of arbitrarily terminating employees continues.

In a pointed statement, he criticized the government for dismissing Ghanaians who had previously served under the prior administration—talented individuals whose skills were once harnessed for national development. “It is ironic that a party which campaigned on the wings of jobs for all Ghanaians is arbitrarily dismissing the same Ghanaians, rendering them jobless,” he lamented.

Dr. Bawumia’s remarks extend beyond political appointees to include civil servants and directors who have no political affiliation. He cautioned that if employment decisions continue to be based on political leanings rather than merit, key sectors such as security, healthcare, and education could suffer from a loss of experienced professionals. Recent reports, he noted, indicate that even those in critical roles—security personnel, nurses, and teachers—face the risk of termination simply because they were appointed during the previous government’s tenure. Such moves, he warned, would have disastrous consequences for the nation’s development.

The former Vice-President emphasized that the focus should be on creating jobs, not cutting them, especially in a climate where unemployment remains a pressing issue. His comments resonate with the growing public outcry on social media, where some have expressed that while high-profile terminations might be understandable in certain cases, a mass dismissal of ordinary citizens is unacceptable. The debate highlights deeper concerns about institutional stability and governance, issues that could ultimately undermine investor confidence and hinder economic growth.

Adding to the discussion, Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye, Head of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, proposed the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency to streamline public sector staffing and cut unnecessary expenditures—a move that, if implemented, could benefit taxpayers and stabilize the workforce. With unemployment rates predicted to remain steady, maintaining a stable, skilled workforce will be crucial for Ghana’s long-term prosperity and its ability to foster a business-friendly environment. In these uncertain times, Dr. Bawumia’s call for fair and merit-based employment practices is a timely reminder that preserving the nation’s talent is essential for its future progress.