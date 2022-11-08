Ghana Roll Ball Federation commends stakeholders for support

Mr. Clenard Bawa Adayina, the President of the Ghana Roll Ball Federation (GRBF) has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the support during their one-day, National Roll Ball Gala tournament held at the University of Ghana Hand Ball Court.

The 1st edition of Roll Ball Gala competition was under the auspices of the GRBF in partnership with the Broni Travels, Jatel Bee Mineral Water, Mega Lifescience Ghana Limited, National Cyber Security and Niche Cocoa drink.

Roll Ball is a game played between two terms with a combination of roller skates, basketball, handball and the throwball.

The competition was aimed at selecting players for the roll ball team ahead of some international major tournaments.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the President said, “on behalf of the management we are happy to see this great day in the history of roll ball.

“Our appreciation goes to the coaches, referees, technical men, media and not forgetting our sponsors for the wonderful support.”

He said, “the championship was a special one because for the first time in the history of roll ball, Ghana would be participating in the upcoming roll ball world cup to be hosted in India early next year.

“So as part of preparations we need to select the best and outstanding payers to represent the country,” he added.

Mr. Eric Kafui Bansah, representing the Director General of the Cyber Security Authority said the company would be hosting the champions at their office for dialogue.