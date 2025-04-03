Ghana Rolls Out 24-Hour Fast-Track Service to Accelerate Investment Approvals

Ghana’s Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has launched a round-the-clock premium service designed to expedite registration and approvals for investors, marking the latest effort to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and attract foreign capital.

The initiative, announced at a press briefing in Accra, aims to position Ghana as a competitive destination for global business amid sluggish economic growth across West Africa.

Under the new system, investors can secure priority processing for registrations, certificate renewals, and quota applications within 24 hours, provided they submit complete documentation and payments in advance. GIPC CEO Simon Madjie framed the service as a response to longstanding complaints about delays. “This aligns with global best practices and our government’s broader agenda to create a dynamic, round-the-clock economy,” he said, noting that the program would support time-sensitive ventures in sectors like manufacturing and technology.

Kwame Kesse-Agyepong, GIPC’s Acting Head of Investor Services, clarified that the 24-hour timeline begins only after officials verify all submitted materials. Applications must be filed in person or through a dedicated portal (expinvestor.services@gipc.gov.gh), with no exceptions for incomplete submissions. “Transparency and preparedness are non-negotiable,” he emphasized.

The move has drawn cautious optimism from business leaders and government allies. Dr. Ishmael Nii Amanor Dodoo of the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat called the service a “catalyst for export growth,” while industry groups acknowledged its potential to simplify entry for multinational firms.

Yet analysts note that Ghana’s investment landscape remains fraught with challenges beyond bureaucracy, including erratic power supplies and currency volatility. Similar fast-track schemes in Nigeria and Kenya have struggled with inconsistent implementation, raising questions about oversight. Critics argue that speedier approvals must not come at the expense of due diligence, particularly in high-risk sectors.

The GIPC initiative arrives as Ghana seeks to rebound from its worst economic crisis in decades, with growth projected at just 2.8% in 2024. While the service signals progress on regulatory reforms, its long-term impact may hinge on parallel fixes to infrastructure and macroeconomic stability. For now, the agency appears focused on a clear message: Ghana is open for business—and time, for investors, is finally on their side.