Ghana rolls out another round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Ghana started the rollout of another round of COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide Tuesday, a further move toward its target of vaccinating 20 million people by end of the year.

Those eligible are persons who received their first shots of the AstraZeneca vaccines between March 10 and March 29, and awaiting their second doses, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This round of vaccination followed the receipt of 249,600 shots of AstraZeneca vaccines from the British government to support the country’s vaccination program to protect the population against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GHS entreated all eligible persons to report at the designated vaccination centers across the country for their second doses over five days.

In March, Ghana started the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines with AstraZeneca vaccines administered in batches.

“To date, approximately 850,000 persons have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca, of whom a little over half has received the second dose,” said the GHS, urging Ghanaians to continue adhering to the safety protocols of the pandemic, especially the proper wearing of face masks and social distancing to prevent a further spread of the virus. Enditem