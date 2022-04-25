Ghana Rugby Team leave Uganda with chests high

Ghana Rugby Team
Ghana Rugby Team

The Eagles of Ghana left Uganda with their chest high. Indeed they could not gain qualification to the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games, but they are proud of the marvelous performance at the 2022 Rugby Africa 7s competition.

They lost the first game against Namibia 10-19, came back strongly against Burundi thrashing them 47-0 before defeating Senegal 10-0 in a very tough game.

Unfortunately, their semifinal clash against Botswana was cancelled due to the heavy downpour this morning.

Team Ghana is coming back to the drawing board with the belief of going back strongly.

Congratulations to hosts Uganda for winning the overall tournament and also securing qualification to both the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games alongside 2nd placed Zimbabwe and 3rd place Kenya.

Source Ghana Rugby

