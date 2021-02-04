The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled the 14th-week league game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to Sunday, February 28, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is due to Asante Kotoko’s participation in the Total Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation cup matches against Entente Setif of Algeria.

Kotoko is scheduled to play the Algerian side on Sunday, 14 February 2021 in Accra before they travel to Setif for the 2nd leg one week later, hence would not be available for the match against Hearts.

A statement from the GFA said, the 15th week league match between Kotoko and King Faisal would be honoured on Wednesday, March 10, at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

It said all stakeholders are to take note of the changes and act accordingly.