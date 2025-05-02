Ghana School Feeding Programme Terminates All Caterer Contracts Nationwide

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has terminated contracts with all caterers across the country effective immediately, halting their services for the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year.

The decision, announced in a May 2, 2025 notice signed by National Coordinator Hajia Fati Forgor, cites an ongoing restructuring initiative aimed at overhauling the system.

In the notice, the GSFP assured caterers that outstanding payments for meals provided during the second term would be settled “in due course,” though no timeline was specified. The program’s secretariat stated that new guidelines for recruiting replacement caterers will be announced soon, signaling a potential shift in operational frameworks.

The mass termination impacts thousands of caterers involved in the initiative, which provides free meals to public schoolchildren to boost enrollment, attendance, and retention. Launched as part of Ghana’s commitment to the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the GSFP has been a cornerstone of efforts to combat hunger and poverty while supporting education.

The move has raised questions about immediate meal provision for students, particularly with the academic term underway. While the government emphasizes restructuring as a step toward long-term efficiency, critics caution that delays in reinstating services could undermine the program’s objectives. Past administrations have faced similar criticisms over payment arrears and logistical gaps, though officials insist this overhaul will address systemic challenges.

Analysts note that the GSFP’s success hinges on swift, transparent recruitment of new caterers and uninterrupted funding. With over 3.4 million children reliant on the program, stakeholders urge authorities to prioritize minimal disruption to safeguard both educational outcomes and nutritional support for vulnerable families.

As details of the restructuring remain undisclosed, the coming weeks will test the government’s capacity to balance reform with continuity in a initiative vital to Ghana’s social development goals.