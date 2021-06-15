By Abaare Cletus

A businessman, Mr. Michael Tetteh Kwetey has run to the aide of the Ghana Law School with a cash donation following the school’s management request.

The donation made by the businessman and Philanthropist was in support of the school’s urgent needs in infrastructure.

Speaking at a brief program organized by management of the school to receive the donation, Mr. Kwetey noted that access to professional legal education in the country was very key to the development of the country hence the need to help provide the necessary infrastructure for such a purpose.

“I believe that when we as businessmen and women assist the school to expand its infrastructure, it will be able to open up to admit more students into school. This, he believed, would help the school to train and produce professional lawyers to the demand of the Ghanaian public,” the soft-spoken businessman noted.

The man who has been supporting others institutions including the needy in society assured management of the school that his doors are opened at all times for whatever request that would be made by the school towards expansion the school’s infrastructure to be able to admit more students.

He urged management of the school to always call on him anytime there are challenges facing the school that they think that he could be of any financial assistance in whatever form to them.

He also used the opportunity call on other businessmen and women in the country to also extend a helping hand to the school to be able to overcome the numerous challenges it is being faced with to help it produce the needed professional legal practitioners in the country.

Mr Kwetey also called on other stakeholders to make a concerted effort in mitigating the challenges the only Law school in the country is confronted with.

The acting Director of the school, Mr Maxwel Opoku Agyeman, in receiving the cash donation from the young businessman, commended him highly for responding to the request by the school and coming to their aide.

He revealed that most businessmen had always came with promises of helping the school but never responded to the calls to fulfill their promises.

“Many prominent people including businessmen always come here and make promises of helping the school to expand its infrastructure and attend to other critical challenges facing us. But immediately they leave here, they will run away from our follow up calls. They never come back again,” the acting Director revealed.

He said he was however surprise that Mr. Kwetey, a businessman did not behave like the rest but was able to respond to their request without delay.

It is worth noting that the Law school admission has one of the topical issues for some years now with governments including the current government assuring of taking an-all-inclusive look at the situation to find solutions that would expand access without compromising quality.

Many have called on Government to ensure a comprehensive redress of the challenges to make law school more accessible for individuals who want to fulfill their aspirations as lawyers.

Some have challenged the government to ensure that legal education in Ghana is restructured to ensure that the rights of students to become professional Lawyers are not curtailed due to man-made challenges and lack of proactive thinking.

Unfortunately, the issue of law school access and potential of Ghanaians becoming lawyers is rather sadly retrogressive as the school is still being faced with numerous problems including lack of infrastructure.