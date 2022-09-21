Ghana School Of Law Impeaches SRC President

President of the Student Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law, Wisdom Victor Kutor has been impeached over gross financial impropriety.

The Supreme Court of the Students Representative Council (SRC) found him guilty of the offence, and is yet to provide its full judgement on the matter.

Mr. Kutor was accused of buying a car for the SRC from his company, and another one for his personal use under questionable circumstances.



He was also accused of running an SRC-owned Mobile Money business with his company name and diverting proceeds from the business for his personal use.

Decisions for foreign travels embarked upon by the SRC were also unilaterally taken by the SRC President, who single-handedly selected those who travelled.

Although he denied these allegations, a committee set up by the Ghana School of Law to look into the alleged financial impropriety found evidence to support a conclusion that Mr. Kutor placed himself in a position where his personal interest conflicted with that of the Ghana School of Law SRC.

Among the key recommendations of the committee was that, the requisite statutory processes should be triggered by the appropriate bodies to remove him as president.

The committee also recommended other necessary disciplinary sanctions because of the breach of fiduciary duties and presidential oath.