Ghana School Of Law SRC Stage ‘Coup’ Against Their President

…Whiles On Official Duty Outside

In a what could be seem as a “coup “, some executives of the SRC of the Ghana School of Law are seeking to remove their President, Mr. Wonder Victor Kutor when he is away in the United States om official duties door the students body.

In the eyes of some of the executives, Mr. Kutor needs to answer for circumstances leading to the procurement of a Toyota Corolla salon vehicle he purchased for school, accusing him of inflating the cost of the purchase price to Ghc71, 000.

But before the issues can thoroughly be investigated Mr. Kutor is being asked by some of the executives to step down as President for a while in order to pave way for an independent investigative body which has been put together by the other executives to look into the matter.

All of these are happening when Mr. Kutor together with the Vice President of the SRC for the Greenhill campus at GIMPA, Mr. Yoofi Impraim are in Texas on an official SRC visit.

The center of this investigation is that the SRC President procured a faulty vehicle and could not have cost that much.

In a solemn response, he told us, the matter is in court and will not like to be cited for contempt by discussing the details of the case.

When pushed to justify why he thinks his colleagues will be calling for his head, he Jesus Christ who came save the world was even crucified by his inner circle people.

“I was not even part of the procurement committee that went to purchase the vehicle. The was even a member of management on the committee “, he pointed out. They say the vehicle cost Ghc71,.000 but that is not the case. The vehicle cost Ghc62,000. The cost of registering the vehicle, branding it and the one-year comprehensive insurance beings the amount to the Ghc71,000”, he explained.

A statement which is signed by the Secretary of the SRC, Mr. Safo Kwame Ohenaba and dated April 11, 2022 said among other things that the SRC President is being urged to step aside for independent investigation into the purchase of the vehicle.

The statement followed an earlier one signed and circulated by the same SRC Secretary as saying an initial probe by the SRC executives found the answers by the President unsatisfactory.