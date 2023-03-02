Ghana Schools Of Shame, Part 2: Binduri District, Upper East Region

‘The Ghana Schools of Shame’ is a feature series on the Joynews channel that highlights the country’s education infrastructure challenges across the districts of the country.

The Binduri District has a lot of public basic schools, and some of these schools are facing similar challenges, such as a lack of furniture, roof damages, inadequate teachers, a lack of classrooms, feeding challenges, etc.

The situation is not different within the entire region, where many of the children lie on the bare floor to take lessons and other schools sometimes have to close when it is about to rain, which affects teaching and learning more to the point and negatively affects them.

Below are some of the schools affected by this unfortunate development in the Binduri District Assembly:

Bulugu primary school

Bansi primary school

Bakanga Primary School

Noryine Primary School

Bazua M/A JHS, Barabogo

Tansia primary

Tambiigu JHS

Kuloku KG/primary school

Yalugu E/A kg and primary

Sakpari Kg./Primary School

Zawse Primary School

Benguri Kg/Primary

Yarigungu Primary School

The situation in the affected schools is horrible, shameful, and devastating, and we call on the government, philanthropists, stakeholders, non-governmental organizations, etc. to come to the aid of these future students, as they have no place to sit down and learn properly. Enditem

Source: News Ghana