Three Ghanaian schools are to play vital roles in what is billed as the ‘world’s biggest education conference’.

Each school has been chosen for its expertise and commitment to key areas of education: the Ave Afiadenyigba school in the Volta Region and the Yoo R/C Junior High School in Savelugu have both demonstrated commitment to family and community involvement, while the University Basic School Legon in Accra has shown its expertise in education technology, especially robotics and coding.

Each school is to be part of a showcase of 100 schools which will gather online to share expertise and best practices in the inaugural World Education Week, from 5-9th October, in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on Quality Education (SDG 4)

The hundred schools have been hand-picked for their expertise across a range of educational themes, such as enhancing employability and life-skills; deepening family and community engagement; the use of technology; a focus on wellbeing; and promoting the science of learning and teaching. Each will share their wisdom to an online audience expected to reach 100,000 worldwide.

The ambition driving World Education Week is to accelerate progress to achieve UN SDG 4, a commitment designed to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all.

The Headmaster of Ave- Afiadenyigbal school, Mr Geoffrey Agblevor, said:

“The privilege to showcase our school on a Global platform is dream come true for us and as teachers, staff and students of Ave- Afiadenyigba School, we are determined to put in our best efforts to make it a success. We are happy to also learn from the experiences of other thriving schools and collaborate with others to lead change in the education ecosystem. We are proud to be one of the pioneering schools for a global project.”

Mr Abukari Baako, the principal of Yoo R/C JHS concurred:

“The students and teachers of Yoo R/C JHS are super excited to be included in this amazing Global showcase of 100 schools! World Education Week will help schools all over the world to socialize, learn and share practices with other schools to improve education. With our focus on “Deepening Family and Community Engagement”, we are proud to be a founding school of such impact driven project.”

The University Basic School deputy head Christina Nana Ama Adwubi Armah added:

“We have experienced a lot and would like to share with the world. We are a school located in the university of Ghana and therefore the academic activities enhances our learning. We have a lot under our sleeve and ready to share.”

The ground-breaking event is led by Vikas Pota, a globally-respected leader and driving force in the education, international development, philanthropy and technology sectors. In launching the event, Mr Pota said:

“I congratulate all three schools for being selected to take part in our Global Showcase for World Education Week. By sharing the ways in which this school has developed its particular expertise, we hope others will feel inspired to undertake the same journey to excellence.”

“I am incredibly inspired by the schools that applied to take part in this year’s World Education Week. Their commitment to improving the life chances of their learners by nurturing expertise and wanting to share their experience with others, especially in these challenging times, says a lot about the education community. They are our heroes and World Education Week provides us all an opportunity not just to learn from them, but to celebrate their successes, too.”

The conference has won the backing of Andreas Schleicher, the Director for Education at the OECD, who said:

“What’s exciting about World Education Week is the idea of schools around the world sharing their expertise with their peers. After a turbulent period in global education, this is a great way of building back better.”

World Education Week is an effort by thirty civil society organisations coming together after the record breaking T4 conference on 30th May that was attended by over 100,000 teachers.

The event will be hosted from the World Education Week website, with registration opening from September 1st.