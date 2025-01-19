Ghana Science Association Calls for Greater Investment in STEM Education at Basic School Level

The Ghana Science Association (GSA) is urging the government to intensify efforts to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education at the basic school level.

The association believes that early investment in STEM at the foundational stage is essential for nurturing future generations of scientists and innovators, ultimately supporting Ghana’s higher education system and contributing to national development.

While the GSA acknowledged the progress made by previous governments to enhance STEM education, they highlighted a critical gap: the lack of attention given to basic schools. The group argues that this neglect denies young learners the opportunity to engage with STEM subjects in a practical and meaningful way, which could hinder their future success in these fields.

Benjamin Aboagye, president of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the GSA, emphasized the importance of addressing this gap. He pointed out that many basic schools are poorly equipped, lacking the necessary resources to make STEM education accessible and enjoyable. “The government should focus on the basic level, not just the second cycle,” Aboagye said. “If students gain practical knowledge and a clear understanding of science subjects at this stage, they will be better prepared for the secondary level and beyond.”

Aboagye made these remarks at a capacity-building workshop organized by the UCC branch of the GSA. The workshop, which was attended by 51 STEM teachers from the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam district, aimed to provide educators with strategies to make STEM subjects more engaging and hands-on. A key recommendation from the workshop was the creation of STEM resource centres in every district, which would allow students to experience science concepts firsthand and stimulate their interest in pursuing science-related careers.

Despite the potential of STEM education in districts like Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, significant challenges remain. Mawuena Kofi Abotsi, the district’s STEM coordinator, cited the lack of resources and qualified teachers as major obstacles. “Many teachers do not have the necessary qualifications to teach science, yet they are still required to do so because of the shortage of trained science teachers,” Abotsi explained. He also noted that many students have never had the chance to work with the scientific tools they read about in textbooks.

Abotsi expressed gratitude for the GSA’s training efforts and urged the government to address these systemic challenges to improve STEM education at the basic level.

The workshop facilitators, including senior lecturer Kofi Acheaw Owusu from UCC, provided teachers with innovative methods to make science more relatable. Emphasizing the importance of experiential learning, Owusu encouraged teachers to adopt contextualized teaching approaches, such as field trips and hands-on activities, to help students connect theory to real-world applications. “Science is real and it is all around us,” he said. “We need to help students feel the science, not just read about it.”

Owusu also urged teachers to create inclusive and supportive environments where students feel comfortable sharing their ideas. “By engaging students in the learning process and using diverse teaching strategies, we can make STEM education more accessible and meaningful,” he added.

As Ghana strives to build a stronger STEM education framework, the GSA’s call for greater investment in basic schools highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to science education, one that ensures all students have the opportunity to thrive in these vital fields.