The Ghana Science Association (GSA) in collaboration with the College of Sciences (CoS- KNUST) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) on Tuesday, July 28, held a virtual conference dubbed “GSA Webinar/ 9th GSA Research Seminar and Poster Presentations”.

The theme for the conference was “using science, technology, and innovation in the current pandemic and beyond”.

The objective of the conference was to instruct, learn, and share findings on how to use science and technology in an innovative way.

Professor Peter Twumasi the Director-General of the NSA in his presentation commended the GSA for the initiative.

He stated that the most significant problem with scientific research across the globe was the application of the research and its findings.

He added that most equipment and tools used especially in sports can be locally produced with environmentally friendly resources.

Professor Twumasi in his closing remarks urged all science and technology experts not to be limited in the provision of intellectual properties, but also expose their finished products to the market for patronization.

Mr. Jeffrey M. Owusu of the Technical Department of the NSA presented a paper on “Preventive Solutions in Public Gatherings and Sporting Activities”.

Other speakers include Dr. Jacob Agbehorvi, Rev/Dr. Linda Fondjo, Dr. Peter Quarshie among others.

The webinar which commenced today July 28, 2020 is expected to end on Wednesday 29th July, 2020.

