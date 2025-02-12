Ghana Scrambles to Bridge US$156 Million Gap Amid USAID Suspension

The recent suspension of USAID funding—a measure spurred by President Trump’s executive order—has left Ghana facing a staggering shortfall estimated at US$156 million.

With this disruption threatening to derail essential health interventions, President John Dramani Mahama has urgently tasked Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson with finding immediate solutions to plug the gap.

In a statement issued on February 11 by presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the president underscored the risk to critical areas such as malaria prevention, maternal and child health, family planning, reproductive health, nutrition, and, most alarmingly, the fight against HIV/AIDS. The sudden halt in funding jeopardizes the steady supply of antiretroviral drugs and other vital services, an outcome that could reverse years of progress against the epidemic.

Observers note that the decision to suspend USAID funding—a consequence of a 90-day pause on U.S. foreign assistance—has exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s reliance on external aid. Beyond the immediate funding void, there is growing concern about the broader implications for accountability and security. The dismantling of oversight capabilities within USAID has raised alarms that unspent funds, which amount to billions in humanitarian aid, may not be properly managed.

On the domestic front, the impact is felt most keenly in Ghana’s battle against HIV/AIDS. Recent UNAIDS figures indicate that nearly 18,000 Ghanaians contracted HIV last year, with around 330,000 people currently living with the virus. The suspension of funding threatens to undermine prevention programs and disrupt access to life-saving treatment, a scenario that many fear could lead to a resurgence of the epidemic.

Critics are skeptical about the government’s ability to fill such a large funding gap. With limited fiscal space and pressures from pre-election tax-cut promises, questions linger about whether internal budget reallocations or new international partnerships will suffice to maintain the momentum of health interventions. The pressure is mounting on the Finance Ministry to devise creative and effective strategies, a challenge that will test the resilience of Ghana’s health sector and its capacity to weather external shocks.

This situation serves as a stark reminder of how intertwined public health is with global political and economic currents. While the government’s swift directive is intended to reassure both the public and international partners, it also highlights the precarious nature of depending heavily on external funding. In the coming weeks, all eyes will be on the Finance Ministry as it navigates a complex fiscal landscape in an effort to safeguard the health and well-being of the nation.