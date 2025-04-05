Ghana Scraps Controversial Digital Tax Within 100 Days of New Administration

President John Mahama has fulfilled a key campaign pledge by abolishing Ghana’s electronic transfer levy just 85 days after taking office, marking a significant policy reversal from the previous administration.

The Electronic Transfer Levy Repeal Act took immediate effect on April 2, 2025, with financial institutions ordered to cease collections and refund charges processed that day.

The 1% levy on digital transactions, introduced in May 2022 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, faced sustained public opposition from its inception. Critics including current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia had warned the tax would undermine financial inclusion efforts, particularly among low-income users of mobile money services.

The levy dramatically underperformed revenue targets, collecting just 7% of its projected GHS1.46 billion in the first two months. By the end of its first year, receipts totaled GHS1 billion against a GHS6.9 billion forecast. Analysts attribute this shortfall to widespread public avoidance tactics, including a return to cash transactions and the use of informal transfer networks.

Financial technology experts had cautioned the previous administration about misjudging the mobile money ecosystem. “They conflated transaction volumes with available liquidity,” noted banking consultant Kwame Asante. “A GHS90 billion weekly transaction value doesn’t equate to equivalent taxable cash flows when most transfers represent small-value person-to-person payments.”

The tax’s abolition fulfills promises made by both major candidates during the 2024 election campaign. Then-opposition leader Mahama had pledged to scrap the levy within his first 100 days, while incumbent candidate Bawumia – despite having initially criticized the policy – later promised reform.

The repeal follows Ghana’s contentious Domestic Debt Exchange Program, which eroded public trust in the previous government’s economic management. “This wasn’t just about the levy itself,” explained University of Ghana political science professor Ama Serwah. “It became symbolic of broader dissatisfaction with fiscal policies perceived as disproportionately affecting ordinary citizens.”

All six mobile network operators, commercial banks, and financial technology firms have confirmed compliance with the repeal. The Ghana Revenue Authority has issued guidelines for processing refunds of April 2 collections.

The policy reversal raises questions about alternative revenue streams for Ghana’s debt-laden economy. Finance Ministry officials indicate forthcoming proposals to broaden the tax base through measures less likely to inhibit digital financial inclusion.

The swift abolition demonstrates how digital payment systems have become politically sensitive infrastructure in emerging economies. As mobile money platforms increasingly serve as essential economic lifelines for the unbanked, governments across Africa are learning that taxation policies must carefully balance revenue needs with financial inclusion priorities. Ghana’s experience may caution other nations considering similar digital transaction taxes, particularly where alternative payment options remain widely available.