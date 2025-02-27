Ghana Scraps Controversial Oil Field Merger Order After Legal Review

In a significant policy reversal, Ghana’s government has withdrawn a contentious directive mandating Italian energy firm Eni and local operator Springfield to merge operations at the offshore Afina and Sankofa oil fields, citing legal flaws in the previous administration’s approach.

The decision, announced by Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor, follows an arbitration tribunal’s July 2024 ruling that criticized procedural missteps and overreach by the former government.

The unitization order, issued in 2023, required Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited and Springfield Exploration and Production Limited to jointly develop the adjacent Afina 1X Discovery and Sankofa Cenomanian Oil Field—a process aimed at optimizing resource extraction. However, the tribunal found the directive lacked a clear legal foundation and violated terms of the petroleum agreements governing the fields.

“The Ministry acknowledges the tribunal’s findings that while the concept of unitization is not unlawful, the prior administration’s execution breached statutory protocols,” Jinapor stated in a letter seen by News Ghana. He emphasized the withdrawal reflects the government’s commitment to “equitable and efficient” resource management, adding that new unitization orders could still be issued if evidence warrants it, but only through legally sound processes.

The ruling marks a pivotal moment for Ghana’s oil sector, which has faced investor unease over regulatory unpredictability. Eni and Vitol, partners in the Sankofa field, initiated arbitration in 2023, arguing the forced merger disregarded technical data and contractual terms. Springfield, meanwhile, had pushed for unitization, claiming shared reservoirs.

Analysts suggest the reversal aims to restore investor confidence strained by the dispute. Ghana, producing around 170,000 barrels of oil per day, relies heavily on offshore revenues to stabilize its economy amid debt restructuring and IMF-backed reforms. “This decision signals adherence to rule of law, which is critical for attracting upstream investments,” said an Accra-based energy consultant.

The government’s move aligns with broader efforts to recalibrate energy policies under President John Mahama’s administration, which has pledged to balance resource nationalism with international partnerships. With the Sankofa field contributing significantly to Ghana’s gas supply, the resolution may also avert operational delays that risked energy security.

While the door remains open for future unitization, the emphasis now shifts to transparent frameworks—a litmus test for Ghana’s bid to harmonize economic ambitions with global investor expectations.