Ghana Scraps Oil Field Directive to Revive Stalled Industry and Attract Investors

Ghana’s decision to revoke a contentious directive requiring Eni, Vitol, and Springfield to merge their offshore oil fields has injected fresh optimism into the nation’s struggling upstream petroleum sector, with industry leaders hailing the move as a critical step toward unlocking stalled projects and reviving investor confidence.

The directive, issued in 2020, mandated the joint development of adjacent oil blocks operated by Italy’s Eni and Ghanaian firm Springfield. The order sparked legal disputes and arbitration, effectively freezing activity in parts of the sector. Last week’s reversal by the new administration has been met with relief, particularly among local and international players who argued the policy created uncertainty and delayed exploration.

“This decision is a game-changer,” said David Ampofo, CEO of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, in an interview. “The industry has been paralyzed for years. Projects were shelved, investments stalled, and production declined. With this barrier removed, companies can finally focus on what they do best: exploring, producing, and driving growth.”

The move signals the government’s willingness to address long-standing grievances in a sector critical to Ghana’s economy. Oil production, which peaked at 195,000 barrels per day in 2019, has plummeted to around 120,000 barrels due to regulatory disputes and underinvestment. Ampofo emphasized that reviving output requires not only resolving disputes but also fostering a stable environment for existing and new investors.

For Eni and Vitol, the withdrawal means resuming operations in the Offshore Cape Three Points block, where significant discoveries have already been made. The companies can now advance plans to expand production, potentially boosting Ghana’s energy supply and export revenue. Springfield, meanwhile, gains clarity to proceed with its exploration agenda without the cloud of enforced collaboration, though the Ghanaian firm still faces the challenge of proving its block’s viability.

Analysts see the decision as part of a broader strategy to reposition Ghana as a competitive destination for oil investment. The country’s offshore basins—Tano/Cape Three Points, Saltpond, Accra-Keta, and Voltaian—hold untapped potential, but exploration has lagged due to regulatory friction and global shifts toward renewable energy. Industry leaders argue that streamlining approvals, honoring contractual agreements, and incentivizing infrastructure-led exploration could reverse the trend.

“Investors need certainty,” Ampofo stressed. “When contracts are respected and regulations are predictable, capital follows. Ghana must strike a balance between safeguarding national interests and creating a business-friendly climate.”

The government’s pivot comes amid renewed engagement with major players. Recent high-profile visits by executives from Eni and Tullow—key producers in Ghana—suggest a thaw in relations. Increased drilling activity could reactivate service companies, logistics firms, and local contractors, driving job creation and technology transfer.

Critics, however, caution that lasting progress hinges on sustained reforms. Ghana’s oil sector has long grappled with delays in permit approvals, fiscal instability, and disputes over revenue sharing. While the directive’s withdrawal addresses one bottleneck, broader challenges remain.

For now, the move has rekindled hope. With the legal hurdle cleared, Eni and Springfield can channel resources into exploration, while the government eyes higher production targets. As global energy markets evolve, Ghana’s ability to attract investment—and avoid past missteps—will determine whether its oil industry becomes a catalyst for growth or remains hampered by unrealized potential.

The message to investors is clear: Ghana’s doors are open, but its success depends on turning policy promises into tangible progress.