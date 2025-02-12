Ghana Scrutinizes Frequency Authorisations in Broadcasting Crackdown

In a move that signals renewed efforts to clamp down on misappropriated state assets, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has ordered the Acting Director General of the National Communications Authority to submit a list of all frequency authorisations issued or renewed in the past 60 days.

The directive comes as part of the government’s broader Operation Recover All Loot agenda, aimed at reclaiming state resources that may have been improperly transferred to private interests.

Minister George stressed that every allocation must strictly adhere to legal and procedural standards, underlining the administration’s zero tolerance for any form of corruption. This latest initiative is seen as the first step in a comprehensive audit of the broadcasting sector, with officials determined to ensure that public resources are managed with transparency and accountability.

Observers suggest that the focus on recent transactions may indicate concerns over irregularities that have slipped through previous oversight mechanisms. Industry insiders are watching closely, aware that while such audits can help root out corrupt practices, they might also disrupt normal operations if not handled delicately. There is a palpable sense of cautious optimism among stakeholders, who hope that this action will not only recover misallocated funds but also set a new standard for public-private partnerships in the sector.

The government has promised to keep the public informed about further actions following the review of the submitted information, signaling an ongoing commitment to transparency. With this move, the Communications Ministry is taking a firm stand to ensure that all future contracts and authorisations contribute to strengthening, rather than undermining, the integrity of the nation’s broadcasting infrastructure.