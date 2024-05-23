Ghana Secures 8th Spot in 2023 Africa Private Infrastructure Investment Rankings

Ghana has clinched the 8th position in the 2023 Africa Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) Index, with a commendable total investment of $137 million, as per the World Bank’s latest PPI Annual Report.

Highlighting Ghana’s singular infrastructure venture during this period, the report sheds light on the broader landscape of private infrastructure investment across low and middle-income countries, which collectively amounted to $86 billion in 2023. Despite a 5 percent decline from the previous year, this dip did not deter a more widespread distribution of investments, showcasing a diversified allocation among various projects.

In the sub-Saharan region, South Africa emerged as the leading investor, contributing over $1 billion, representing 30 percent of the region’s PPI. Senegal and Tanzania followed suit, securing the second and third positions, with investments of $316 million and $308 million, respectively, across five projects each.

Furthermore, noteworthy milestones were reached by Guinea Bissau and Libya, both engaging in infrastructure deals after a hiatus of over a decade.

Globally, the energy sector experienced a significant surge, witnessing a tripling of investment levels in 2023.

Completing the African index, La Cote d’Ivoire claimed the 10th spot, with an infrastructure investment tally of $84 million.