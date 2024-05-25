Ghana Secures Approval to Trade 700 Products under AfCFTA

Ghana has obtained authorization from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) authority to trade 700 local products across the African continent, announced Minister of Trade and Industry Kobina Tahir Hammond.

The announcement was made on the inaugural day of the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, where Minister Hammond highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian products both domestically and internationally within the framework of AfCFTA.

Under the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative, the government facilitated market exploratory missions for 63 companies to Kenya and 52 companies to Tanzania. As a result, a total of 700 products have received rules-of-origin certification to trade within the AfCFTA, Hammond stated.

Emphasizing the importance of private sector involvement, Hammond reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other manufacturing entities in Ghana. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the integral role of SMEs in Ghana’s economic transformation.

The Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, aimed to showcase SMEs producing local products for export. Participants included batik makers, weavers of Ghanaian kente fabric, food processing companies, and machinery fabricators, among others.