Ghana secures slot for 2023 AFCON as group winners

Ghana won the Group E qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Central African Republic 2-1 at the packed Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The epic match had most fans on the edge of their seats, with Central African Republic dictating the pace of the game in the first half. The visitors scored the opener in the 25th minute through Louis Mafouta. Mafouta who beat goalkeeper AtiZigi with a nice dribble was assisted by Amos Youga.

The Black Stars struggled to create chances decent chances in front of the expectant home fans while the visitors had a field day.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus proved his magic when scored a darling free kick to equalize for Ghana in the 25th minute.

Coach Chris Hughton made some changes as Lyon new signing Ernest Nuamah replaced Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari, which changed the pattern of the game.

Nuamah displayed his passes, capitalizing on a precise move for fellow substitute Antoine Semenyo to strike from close range.

In the other Group E game, Angola drew goalless with Madagascar. Ghana tops the group with 12 points after six games. Angola is second with 9 points after six games.