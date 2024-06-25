Ghana Secures US$15 Billion Debt Relief Amid Economic Challenges

Ghana has completed a comprehensive debt restructuring initiative, resulting in over $15 billion (GH¢225 billion) of relief across its national debt portfolio.

The restructuring efforts, spanning domestic, bilateral, and commercial bonds, aim to alleviate financial pressures exacerbated by economic downturns and global uncertainties.

The Eurobond restructuring achieved substantial savings, with $4.7 billion (GH¢65 billion) cancelled, reflecting a 37% effective nominal haircut.

This includes significant principal and interest payment reductions, providing critical financial breathing room for the country. Additional debt service relief totalling $4.4 billion (GH¢60 billion) on Eurobonds and $2.8 billion (GH¢39 billion) on bilateral debts further underscores Ghana’s commitment to fiscal stability amid challenging global conditions.

Ghana’s proactive measures, supported by the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility, align with strategies to restore economic health and resilience. The restructuring plan addresses immediate financial obligations and sets the stage for a renewed focus on infrastructure development and economic growth initiatives.

The agreement-in-principle with international investors marks a pivotal milestone in Ghana’s journey toward economic recovery.

It emphasizes the importance of sustained policy implementation and fiscal responsibility.

Maintaining macroeconomic stability and enhancing investor confidence remains paramount to securing long-term sustainability and growth as the country looks ahead.

This development signals a positive outlook for Ghana’s economic future, positioning it to navigate global uncertainties and restore international market access.