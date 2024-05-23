Ghana Secures US$150 Million World Bank Financing for Flood Mitigation and Solid Waste Management

Ghana is set to receive a US$150 million financing package from the World Bank Group this year to address flood mitigation and solid waste management issues.

Approved by parliament, the funding will support the implementation of various measures under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

These measures include improving solid waste management, enhancing drainage systems, and repairing embankments along the Odaw River Basin, a significant water body prone to flooding during heavy rains. Additionally, the project will involve constructing storm drains, establishing water retention ponds, implementing a flood early warning system, building a waste transfer station, and developing an engineered landfill site.

The initiative aims to alleviate flooding in the Odaw River Basin and improve infrastructure services in high-risk informal settlements within the basin. It is expected to directly and indirectly benefit approximately half a million people residing in low-income communities around the Odaw basin.