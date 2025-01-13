Ghana Secures US$22.5 Million for Kpong Irrigation Scheme Upgrade

Ghana has secured a US$22.5 million contract to rehabilitate and modernize the Kpong Irrigation Scheme (KIS), marking a significant step towards enhancing the country’s agricultural resilience.

The project, which will cover approximately 1,000 hectares, is part of the broader Food Systems Resilience Programme (FSRP) aimed at strengthening food security and expanding irrigation capacity across the nation.

The FSRP, a partnership between the Government of Ghana and the World Bank, also includes the revision of the National Irrigation Policy and the development of a five-year strategic action plan to improve public irrigation management. The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting agricultural productivity, particularly in rice production, and is aligned with Ghana’s long-term goals to become more self-sufficient in food production.

Philip Daniel Laryea, the FSRP’s Operations Manager, outlined additional plans to improve irrigation across the country, including feasibility studies and environmental assessments for three major dams and irrigation schemes that will collectively span 2,000 hectares. The programme also focuses on inland valley development, with feasibility studies for 20 floodplain sites under review, which could add up to 7,000 hectares of new irrigation land.

However, Laryea emphasized the need for further investment, highlighting that an additional US$30 million is required to complete all identified schemes. This funding would be essential to realizing the full potential of Ghana’s irrigation infrastructure, which is crucial to boosting agricultural production and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The announcement of the KIS rehabilitation comes as the World Bank’s Regional Vice President for West and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana, visited the project sites. Diagana commended the significant strides made at the KIS, with productivity now reaching nearly six tonnes per hectare. He expressed confidence that further gains could be made, setting an ambitious target of seven tonnes per hectare to optimize the use of resources.

The World Bank’s support for these projects reflects its broader commitment to improving agricultural sustainability and food security in Ghana. Diagana also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, suggesting that Ghana’s agricultural progress could serve as a model for neighboring countries in the Sahel region, where similar challenges in food production are being faced.

As Ghana looks to expand its agricultural output, the FSRP and the World Bank are emphasizing the potential of irrigation infrastructure to drive job creation, reduce the country’s dependency on rice imports, and contribute to national economic growth.

The success of the FSRP follows on from the achievements of the Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project (GCAP), which rehabilitated 6,500 hectares of irrigated land and helped to improve rice cultivation. With this new US$22.5 million investment, the country is set to make significant progress towards a more resilient, self-sufficient agricultural sector.

Ghana’s focus on expanding irrigation, diversifying agricultural production, and improving climate resilience through initiatives like the FSRP presents an opportunity to strengthen food security and build a sustainable economic future. However, experts caution that continued investment and coordination will be necessary to fully unlock the potential of these projects and ensure they benefit all stakeholders, particularly small-scale farmers and vulnerable communities.