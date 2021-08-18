Ghana seeking herd immunity to overcome threats of COVID-19 – Akufo-Addo

The Government is envisaging the vaccination of all the adult population in the country in order to achieve herd immunity to overcome the threats of the COVID-19.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said approximately 20 million of the Ghanaian adult population had been targeted for vaccination within the shortest possible time.

As of August 12, 2021, Ghana had administered approximately 1.27 million doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 109,736 as of August 12, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony at Trede in Atwima-Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, for the official commencement of the ‘Agenda 111’, hospital projects advised the people to observe the existing safety protocols to minimise the spread of the pandemic.

This should be done by all and sundry in the wake of the third wave of the COVID-19, which had been exacerbated by the emergence of the new Delta variant.

According to the President, the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular hand-washing and the application of hand sanitizers ought to be respected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that to safely achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, a substantial proportion of the population would need to be vaccinated.

This is key to lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the whole populationto keep vulnerable groups who cannot get vaccinated safe and protected from the disease.

President Akufo-Addo said the government, as part of the effort to deal with the pandemic, had expanded treatment centres across the country, with the view to ensuring swift response to the emerging cases.

On the ‘Agenda 111’, he affirmed his Administration’s resolve to construct at the district level state-of-the-art facilities to help expand the base of healthcare delivery.

The underlying factor, he said, was to build and equip as many hospitals as possible to advance Ghana’s agenda of becoming a ‘Centre of Excellence’ in medical care in the West African sub-Region.

In all, a total of 111 hospitals are expected to be constructed nationwide, each costing about US$16.88 million, and scheduled to be executed within 18 months by a team of local contractors.

Facilities to be provided include: Out-Patient-Department (OPD), Maternity, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Units, Accident and Emergency Units, Male, Female, Paediatric and Isolation Units.

The rest are: Ophthalmology, Dental, Physiotherapy and Imaging Units, as well as Surgical and Consultation Units.

Provision is also being made for support facilities such as kitchen, laundry, sterilization and energy centres, with plans to construct a mortuary, staff accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers.