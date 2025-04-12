Ghana Seeks Enhanced World Bank Collaboration to Boost Key Sectors

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, emphasized the need for expanded World Bank support during a high-level meeting with Wencai Zhang, Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer of the World Bank Group, in Accra on Friday.

The discussions focused on accelerating development in agriculture, energy, and transportation—sectors critical to Ghana’s economic stability and growth.

Dr. Forson highlighted Ghana’s priorities, urging the Bank to scale up investments in agricultural productivity and energy infrastructure. He also proposed establishing a World Bank regional office in Ghana to streamline coordination and enhance project implementation across West Africa. “Strengthening this partnership is pivotal to addressing structural challenges and advancing regional development goals,” he stated.

In a social media post following the meeting, Dr. Forson described the talks as “productive,” noting their alignment with Ghana’s broader economic agenda. Zhang reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Ghana, acknowledging the country’s strategic role in fostering regional progress. “Our collaboration remains essential to driving transformative outcomes in key sectors,” he said.

Ghana’s engagement with the World Bank reflects a broader trend among African nations leveraging multilateral partnerships to address infrastructure gaps and climate resilience. The Bank’s existing initiatives in Ghana, such as the Ghana Economic Transformation Project, have focused on private sector growth and job creation. A regional office could amplify these efforts, enabling faster response to cross-border challenges like food security and energy access. Historically, such institutional expansions have bolstered localized decision-making, as seen with the African Development Bank’s regional hubs. For Ghana, deepening ties with the World Bank may also strengthen its position as a gateway for development projects in West Africa, aligning with global efforts to decentralize aid frameworks.